Friday, November 13, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Holiday Trail of Lights are still lit

Char Thomas 0 Comments

Holiday Trail of Lights- Your whole family will delight in this chance to find cherished experiences from one end of the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights to the other. From east to west on I-20, and north to south on I-49, holiday events and attractions have been reimagined to be social distancing-friendly. Experience holiday lights, fireworks, shopping and many exciting events in eight of our most festive cities. Plan your trip today to Alexandria-Pineville, Minden, Monroe-West Monroe, Natchitoches & Shreveport-Bossier.

Come often, smile often, and have fun taking in the unique sights and sounds in each of the cities. Your whole family will delight in this chance to find cherished and experiences from one end of the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights to the other.

 

