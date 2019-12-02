Holiday shopping frenzy continues with Cyber Monday
ABC NEWS – Get a Lenovo 15.6 R5 laptop for $200 off.
– Score a $450.00 gift card with purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone.
– Save $8 on Fruit of the Loom Men’s Crew Neck Top and Fleece Pajama Pant Set.
– Get a Kitchen aid 5Qt mixer for $219.
– $40 for Elsa doll and castle.
– $299 for a Ninetendo switch with 128 GB expansion cord.
– $149 for a 14 in. Lenovo Laptop.
– $59.49 for a Ninja 4 Quart Air Fryer.
Nordstrom:
– Get 33% off on Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoes
– Shop for a MAC cosmetics Cosmic Lip Duo makeup set for $19.50.
– Enjoy 25% off The North Face Chimborazo Reversible Jacket (Toddler boys and little boys) originally priced at $80.
– Score Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots for $99 originally priced at $150.
Best Buy:
– Save $280 on a 58-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Fire TV Edition with free Amazon Echo Dot for $199.99.
– Get up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4.
– Save $150 on Beats Studio 3 headphones originally priced at $349.99.
– Save up to $100 on a 10.2-inch iPad.
– Get up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with trade-in and activation.
– Save $200 on Dyson Cyclone V10 stick vacuums.
– Save $130 on a 14″ Chromebook.
Target:
– Save $100 on a 32 GB iPad (7th gen).
Amazon:
– Get a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 for $139.
– Save up to 30% on headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands.
– Shop an All-new Kindle for $30 off, originally priced at 89.99.
– Save 30% on select cellphone cases.
– Save up to 25% on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds.
– Get 25-50% off kindles, echo and fire devices.
Ulta:
– Get 50% of Nudestix concealers.
– Shop Proactiv Amazonian Clay Mask (3-ounce) for 40% off.
– Enjoy 40% off Murad facial cleansers.
– Get Dermaflash Luxe dermaplaning device for 30% off.
– Get $10 off any $50 purchase or $20 off $100 purchases.