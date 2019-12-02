Monday, December 2, 2019
Holiday shopping frenzy continues with Cyber Monday

Char Thomas 0 Comments

ABC NEWS  – Get a Lenovo 15.6 R5 laptop for $200 off.

– Score a $450.00 gift card with purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone.

– Save $8 on Fruit of the Loom Men’s Crew Neck Top and Fleece Pajama Pant Set.

– Get a Kitchen aid 5Qt mixer for $219.

– $40 for Elsa doll and castle.

– $299 for a Ninetendo switch with 128 GB expansion cord.

– $149 for a 14 in. Lenovo Laptop.

– $59.49 for a Ninja 4 Quart Air Fryer.

Nordstrom:

– Get 33% off on Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoes

– Shop for a MAC cosmetics Cosmic Lip Duo makeup set for $19.50.

– Enjoy 25% off The North Face Chimborazo Reversible Jacket (Toddler boys and little boys) originally priced at $80.

– Score Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots for $99 originally priced at $150.

Best Buy:

– Save $280 on a 58-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Fire TV Edition with free Amazon Echo Dot for $199.99.

– Get up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4.

– Save $150 on Beats Studio 3 headphones originally priced at $349.99.

– Save up to $100 on a 10.2-inch iPad.

– Get up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with trade-in and activation.

– Save $200 on Dyson Cyclone V10 stick vacuums.

– Save $130 on a 14″ Chromebook.

Target:

– Save $100 on a 32 GB iPad (7th gen).

Amazon:

– Get a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 for $139.

– Save up to 30% on headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands.

– Shop an All-new Kindle for $30 off, originally priced at 89.99.

– Save 30% on select cellphone cases.

– Save up to 25% on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds.

– Get 25-50% off kindles, echo and fire devices.

(MORE: Shop this Swarovski crystal tennis bracelet for just $16 ahead of Black Friday)

Ulta:

– Get 50% of Nudestix concealers.

– Shop Proactiv Amazonian Clay Mask (3-ounce) for 40% off.

– Enjoy 40% off Murad facial cleansers.

– Get Dermaflash Luxe dermaplaning device for 30% off.

– Get $10 off any $50 purchase or $20 off $100 purchases.

 

