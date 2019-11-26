Holiday Light Safari at the Alexandria Zoo

December 5-7, 12-14, 19-21 & 26-28, 2019

(Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays)

Admission: $8 per person, ages 4 and Up

FOTAZ Member Admission: $6 per person, ages 4 and Up

Alexandria Zoo is lighting up the season with Holiday Light Safari. Create wonderful holiday memories with a casual stroll through the Zoo’s colorful environment sparkling with thousands of lights and whimsical lighted animal figures.

LET IT GLOW: Bundle up and stroll through the Zoo’s natural setting, aglow with thousands of glistening lights.

TRAIN RIDE: Hop aboard the Holiday Express Train for a merry ride with holiday music to see even more lights and displays.

SANTA: Share your wish list with Santa through December 23.

ATWOOD’S MERRY CREATIONS: Visit the Activities Building to decorate an Atwood’s Bakery sugar cookie and make a craft.

GIFT SHOP: Before you leave, stop by the Zootique where a variety of wild gift items – perfect for the animal in everyone – await.

PALM CAFÉ: Enjoy tasty winter treats from the Palm Cafe. Hot chocolate, meals and snacks will be available for purchase.

Holiday Light Safari is a separately-ticketed event, held December 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, and 26-28 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm with the last entry at 8 pm. The zoo closes early each evening of the event at 3:30 pm (last admission 3 pm) and re-opens as Holiday Light Safari at 5:30 pm.

FOTAZ Memberships and other Zoo Passes are not valid during Holiday Light Safari.

In the event of inclement weather, the decision to cancel an evening of Holiday Light Safari will be announced via the Zoo’s facebook page.