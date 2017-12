Holiday Events for the Whole Family

29th Annual Christmas Gala

November 29th – December 1, 2017

Performance at 7:00 PM and a 9 PM performance on December 1, 2017

A.A. Fredericks Auditorium

Tickets are $10

NSU, BPCC@NSU and LSMSA students are admitted free with a current student I.D.

www.tickets.vendini.com

Cirque-tcular’s Snowkus Pocus

Thursday, November 30th, at 7:00 PM

Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center

ticket-central.org

Alex Winter Fête 2017

November 30th – December 2nd, 2017

www.cityofalexandriala.com

The Winter Fete Illuminated Procession

Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:30 PM

Ugly Sweater 5K

Saturday December 2, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Downtown Alexandria

Annual Porch Sale

Saturday December 2, 2017 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

River Oaks Square Arts Center

www.riveroaksartscenter.com

91st Annual Christmas Festival Day

Saturday December 2, 2017

Festival of Lights Parade at 1:00 PM

Fireworks over Cane River Lake at 6:00 PM

www.natchitocheschristmas.com/schedule

Holiday Cheer – Rapides Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 2:30 PM

Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center

www.rapidessymphony.org

Seventh Annual KCS Holiday Express

Monday, December 4, 2017 at 4:00 PM

901 Melrose St, Pineville

NSU Multicultural Christmas Concert

Tuesday, December 4, 2017 at 6:30 PM

Treen Auditorium at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts

Free and Open to the public

Alexandria Zoo Presents Holiday Light Safari

December 8 & 9, 2017 & December 15 through 23, 2017 at 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

$7 per person, ages 4 & up

www.thealexandriazoo.com

Pineville Christmas Parade

On Main Street in Pineville

Jingle All The Way Phoenix 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Saturday December 9, 2017 begins 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

England Airpark

Town of Ball Christmas Parade

Saturday December 9, 2017 starts rolling at 2:00 PM

Monroe Highway in Ball

Old Fashioned Christmas at Kent House

– 6:00 PM Free Event

Cenla Christmas Spectacular 7:00 PM 9:00 PM Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center www.lagniappetheatre.com

Alexandria Christmas Parade

Parade Begins at the Power Center on Metro Dr.

2017 Garden District Holiday Tour of Homes

Saturday, December 16th from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

www.gardendistrictneighborhood.org