Thursday, June 13, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Holden Matthews indicted by Federal Grand Jury

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

21 year old Holden Matthews, of Opelousas, was charged by a Federal Grand Jury in an indictment unsealed on Wednesday for setting fire to and destroying 3 St. Landry Parish churches.

The six count indictment states that Matthews intentionally set fire to the churches, over a span of 10 days.

The indictment alleges that he was motivated to set fire to the churches because of the religious character of the properties.

Matthews is charged with 3 counts of intentional damage to religious property, hate crimes that fall under the church arson prevention act and 3 counts of using fire to commit a felony.

If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years per count of intentional damage to religious property, an additional mandatory minimum of 10 years for the first count of using fire to commit a felony and 20 years for the subsequent counts, which will all run consecutively.

He also faces 3 years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution for each of the counts.

You May Also Like

Donations Provide Menard with New Clubhouse

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Donations Provide Menard with New Clubhouse

Lafayette Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Lafayette Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Vitter Comments on Special Congressional Election

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Vitter Comments on Special Congressional Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV