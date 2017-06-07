Hit & Run Leads to DWI Arrest

Press Release – On June 1, a few minutes after 7:30 pm, APD officers responded to a report of a Hit & Run crash in the 700 block of MacArthur Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found the driver of a motorcycle still on the ground, being treated by emergency personnel. According to a number of observers, the driver of the motorcycle was proceeding straight at a green light when a pickup truck cut him off by making a left turn in front of him. After the collision, the pickup truck fled the scene.

Within moments of the initial call, another APD officer located the suspect vehicle on Texas Ave, near Jackson Street, and initiated a traffic stop. The officer immediately saw signs of intoxication and began a DWI investigation.

The driver, identified as Kevin McCombs, 43, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with DWI-3rd Offense, Hit & Run, Improper Lane Use, Failure to Signal, No Driver’s License in Possession, and Vehicular Negligent Injuring.

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. This is McCombs’ third DWI arrest in under a month.