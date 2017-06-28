Local Headlines Top Stories 

Hit & Run in Alexandria

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – On June 24, around 3:30 pm, APD officers responded to a report of a hit & run crash at Coliseum Blvd and Windermere Blvd. While officers were en route to the crash, a traffic officer located the suspect vehicle on Heyman Lane, near Bayou Rapides Rd.

When officers made contact with the driver of the suspect vehicle, they immediately detected a strong odor of an alcoholic drink coming from him. Traffic officers conducted a DWI investigation in addition to the investigation of the crash, and the driver was arrested.

According to the investigation, the suspect driver ran a red light and was struck from the side by another vehicle proceeding at a green light.

The driver was identified as Jose Martinez, 46, of Ball, and was charged with DWI-4th Offense, Running a Red Light, No Driver’s License-Never Had One, and Hit & Run.

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. No serious injuries were reported in the crash and none of the parties were transported to hospitals.

You May Also Like

Tax Free Hunting Supplies This Weekend

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Tax Free Hunting Supplies This Weekend

Grant Police Say Woman Was Unconscious Before Dog Mauling

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Grant Police Say Woman Was Unconscious Before Dog Mauling

Dardenne Speaks on Tourism, Hospitals

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Dardenne Speaks on Tourism, Hospitals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *