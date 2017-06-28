Hit & Run in Alexandria

Press Release – On June 24, around 3:30 pm, APD officers responded to a report of a hit & run crash at Coliseum Blvd and Windermere Blvd. While officers were en route to the crash, a traffic officer located the suspect vehicle on Heyman Lane, near Bayou Rapides Rd.

When officers made contact with the driver of the suspect vehicle, they immediately detected a strong odor of an alcoholic drink coming from him. Traffic officers conducted a DWI investigation in addition to the investigation of the crash, and the driver was arrested.

According to the investigation, the suspect driver ran a red light and was struck from the side by another vehicle proceeding at a green light.

The driver was identified as Jose Martinez, 46, of Ball, and was charged with DWI-4th Offense, Running a Red Light, No Driver’s License-Never Had One, and Hit & Run.

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. No serious injuries were reported in the crash and none of the parties were transported to hospitals.