Hit & Run Driver Also Charged with Drugs and Gun

Press Release – On February 17, around 6:30 pm, APD officers responded to a report of a hit and run in the 3100 block of MacArthur Drive. Officers took the report and began looking for the suspect vehicle, described as a white Chevrolet SUV. Shortly after the report, officers saw a matching vehicle nearby, at MacArthur Drive and Sterkx Road, with damage that matched the description provided by witnesses. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle and stopped the driver in the 4900 block of Joseph Street.

After stopping the vehicle, officers contacted the driver, and immediately smelled the strong odor of suspected marijuana coming from him. Officers continued investigating and were able to conduct a search of the vehicle. During the search, officers found a container in the vehicle with suspected marijuana and suspected cocaine, as well as a handgun. A five-year-old child was also in the vehicle, and was not properly restrained.

The driver, identified as Joseph Wilton of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with Hit & Run, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS II, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Driving Under Suspension, and Failure to Use Child Restraints. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.