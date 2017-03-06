Hit & Run Crash Ends in Pursuit Where Suspect Rams Police vehicle

Press Release – On March 4, 2017 just after 10:00 p.m., Natchitoches Police Department Officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident on Behan Street. Officers got a description of the suspect’s vehicle and it was later located at the Turbo Car Wash on Amulet Street.

The vehicle, operated by Vincent Roberson, 39, black male, left the car wash area before NPD officers could initiate a traffic stop. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Second Street and Amulet Street. Roberson fled from officers in the vehicle, leading them on a pursuit covering the Second Street, University Parkway, and Bossier Street areas.

During the course of the pursuit, Roberson intentionally rammed the marked patrol car of an NPD patrol officer at the intersection of Second Street and Demeziere Street. Also during the pursuit, Roberson repeatedly threw suspected narcotics out of the vehicle in an attempt to destroy evidence.

NPD Officers, with the assistance of NSU PD, were able to surround Roberson’s vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Second Street. Roberson resisted officers as they attempted to remove him from the vehicle. He was placed into custody and charged with 2 counts hit and run, careless operation, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, littering, open container, 3 counts of failure to yield at stop sign, and 2 counts of disobey traffic control signals.

Roberson was placed in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he awaits bond.