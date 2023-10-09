Hit and Run claims the life of man changing his tire

Monday, October 9, 2023
 The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a crash, at the entrance of Jena Choctaw Pines Casino, on the night of October 5, 2023.

 When deputies arrived, they discovered that Michael Perry had a flat tire, as he was leaving the casino.  He stopped to change his tire and as he was standing near the trunk of his vehicle, a pick-up truck struck Mr. Perry and the rear of Perry’s vehicle.  The impact caused severe injuries to Perry, who later died at the scene.

     The truck that struck Mr. Perry, did not stop and left the scene.  The driver of the truck was identified as Rawlen Scully.

     Scully, 61 years old, of Alexandria, was located in Rapides Parish and was arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Hit and Run.

