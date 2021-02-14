Historic Winter Storm Headed For The South

We remain under a Winter Storm Warning as a significant winter storm is set to generate a large amount of precipitation later this evening, overnight, and through early Monday afternoon. With the frigid surge of cold arctic air continuing to slide southward, freezing rain mixed with sleet will begin this evening, with the bulk of this falling between midnight and 9 AM Monday into Central and Southern Louisiana. This will be followed by a dusting of snow on top of this mess late Monday morning into the afternoon hours before ending from west to east. Preliminary ice accumulations for this time period are between 0.25 to 0.35 inches, which will cause significant icing across all bridges, trees, and roadways as the temperatures are likely to remain in the 20s areawide Monday.