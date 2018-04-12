Local Headlines Top Stories 

Historic Downtown Post Office

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

The Rapides Parish Police Jury has voted unanimously to ask the U.S. Postal Service to delay for at least one year the closing of the historic downtown post office on Murray Street in the Federal building.  Jurors say this would give them time for community input.  Currently, it is slated for closure by the end of next month.

Congressman Ralph Abraham has been making inquiries into the decision; he has received a notice that the post office is still looking for another suitable facility.

ABC31 News

You May Also Like

Northwestern State to Present Christmas Gala

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Northwestern State to Present Christmas Gala

Teen Charged with Vehicular Homicide

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Teen Charged with Vehicular Homicide

Blowout Causes Double Fatality in Natchitoches Parish

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Blowout Causes Double Fatality in Natchitoches Parish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *