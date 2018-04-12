The Rapides Parish Police Jury has voted unanimously to ask the U.S. Postal Service to delay for at least one year the closing of the historic downtown post office on Murray Street in the Federal building. Jurors say this would give them time for community input. Currently, it is slated for closure by the end of next month.

Congressman Ralph Abraham has been making inquiries into the decision; he has received a notice that the post office is still looking for another suitable facility.

ABC31 News