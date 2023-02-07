Hispanic Student Journalists launch podcast series

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Hispanic Student Journalist Association (HSJA) produced the first of a series of podcasts planned for this semester. Titled, “Latino Living,” HSJA student-members are producing the series, which is recorded in the New Media, Journalism and Communications Arts Podcast Studio under the guidance of Assistant Professor Dr. Nick Taylor.

In the first episode, social media influencer Alessa Coneo shares her experience as a transfer student moving from Colombia to the U.S. to study at NSU. The podcast is hosted by Naydu Daza Maya and produced by Lia Portillo Cantarero, both NMJCA students, with technical direction from Laura Cabarcas Vargas, a Business Administration and Management major. The podcast streams in audio-only and audio/video formats.

HSJA will produce four more podcasts over the semester. Each will feature Hispanic students sharing their stories and adventures as members of the NSU and Natchitoches communities. HSJA is a Registered Student Organization at NSU and the podcast is one of the group’s first awareness activities. The students working on the podcasts are volunteers. Daza Maya and Cabarcas Vargas are interns with the NSU-TV News Service and earned credit for producing the work. Portillo Cantarero is president of HSJA and producing a podcast series has been a goal of hers since starting the organization.

Links to the podcast are as follows.

YouTube (audio/video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiPscpsgRpc

Spotify (audio only)

https://open.spotify.com/show/4dDuCcuD8vFDsKUNvW7ats