Hispanic Church Planters Grow Roots in Alexandria

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15.

It is a time to celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic American citizens.

Hispanic Church Planter Mayra Romero says, “We came to connect people with God by really experience and help them in a holistic way.”

Maya Romero says she wants to grow the number of Hispanic churches in the area.

“We want to provide resources that are already available, but people may not know. So, I want to help provide those resources so people can have a more safe, healthy, effective life.”

Juan Jose Romero helps Mayra connect with Latin people through their church.

“We see the opportunity where we can work with the Latin people and bless the Latin community.”

Mayra Romero says celebrating Hispanic heritage gives insight to what positive things they have done in America.

“We have been giving or doing or providing a lot of contributions in the area, in science in general, the arts, even in health area so it’s a good opportunity so people will know what we are doing here.”

Mayra Romero showed us what Puerto Rico means to her.

“We use this, we call it pilong, it’s used to mash plantain and prepare mofongo. That’s one of the specialties in Puerto Rico. This is the flag of Puerto Rico. This is different stamps from Puerto Rico. This is the flower amapola.”

Mayra Romero is grateful to have the liberty to maintain her culture and traditions.

Hispanic Heritage Month is meant to honor all Hispanic Americans who help build America and shine a light on how far there is to go.

