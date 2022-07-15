Hispanic Church Gives Free Backpacks and Vaccines to Community

Residents are helping kids get vaccinated and provide school materials.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older and boosters for everyone 5 years and older, if eligible.

A small Hispanic community church called Ponte De Conexion is giving out free backpacks to the community.

They are also partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health to administer vaccines to 100 children.

Mayra Romero has only lived in Alexandria for 3 months.

She is grateful to connect with the community through the event.

She says giving free backpacks is a practical way to show people the love of God.

Her husband Juan Jose Romero is passionate about giving back.

He encourages others to donate school supplies and participate in the event.

He hopes what they do can reach a parent in need.

Alice Scarborough says she is excited to support them in hosting the event at the Kent House.

The Louisiana Department of Health will provide 5 nurses to administer vaccines at the backpack giveaway.

Lavillian Jordan says it is important for children to receive COVID and routine vaccines.

The Romeros want to connect the Hispanic community to CENLA and lend a helping hand.

By participating in the event, parents can keep their children healthy and fully prepared for the school year.

The Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveaway is on Saturday, July 16th at 2:30 pm at the Kent House.