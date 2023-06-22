High temperatures already making impact in Louisiana

Central Louisiana is experiencing above normal weather temperatures according to the national weather service. The dangerous rise in temperatures is something to be cautious about.

“Yes, there have been deaths. There was run recently because of somebody working outside as an electrical worker doing electrical repairs,” said Dr. David Holcombe, Louisiana Department of Public Health Medical Director.

The heat here in Central Louisiana is already taking a toll this summer.

“Now, the problem is, of course, that your heat index indices are horrible,” said Holcombe. ‘This is terrible to work outside and then people lose their electricity, they lose their air conditioning, and then they find themselves in a very precarious situation, mostly very young children and very older people. Plus those who have to work outside.”

The high temperatures and indices put people at risk of heat exhaustion, stroke, and even death.

“Heat exhaustion is like the first stage, and that’s where people start sweating profusely and they feel, you know, like they’re getting hot,” said Holcombe. “And at that point, you really need to start drinking water and rest and so forth. But the real danger here is heat stroke. And at that point, the people stop sweating and they become very tachycardic. They get fast heart rate and they can become confused. So they really don’t realize what’s happening at that. Those people can actually die.”

For those that work outside like recent Louisiana Christian University biology gradate, Matthew Delrie, the recent temperatures make things a little more difficult.

“I think the biggest worry is that there’s a lot of like older guys on job sites and they think they’re young guys still,” said Delrie. “They think they can handle the heat and it’s just not the same anymore. A lot of them are taking medicine for like high blood pressure and that causes a frequent release of more liquid from the body. And so they’re getting much more dehydrated because it’s hot and because of the medicine that they’re taking. And so it’s very important to be careful, especially for the older guys.”

Working during the hottest part of the day is no longer an option because of the heat

“I think the best way to counter it, honestly, is not doing it,” said Delrie. “I know that sounds funny, but getting up early and getting a head start on the job so that you can get off the job site earlier is usually the way to go.”

Knowing how to counter the heat can help you survive this hot season.

“Well, I mean, of course, don’t go out and go working in your garden, said Holcombe. “I mean, it’s 100 plus degrees and 100 excessive heat indices. It’s just not a good idea. So, adequate hydration, remaining in the shade, loose fitting clothing. And then if you don’t have air conditioning, at least fans, because fans actually are highly effective and they’re not costly.”

Stay out of the heat as much as possible and stay hydrated.

The Alexandria mall is a public place that has air conditioned facilities that can be utilized. The mall is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours on Sunday are noon to 5 p.m.