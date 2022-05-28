High speed chase leads to the arrests of three Abbeville men
A high speed chase involving the Creola Police Department and other law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of three males this morning.
Travis Rice of Abbeville
Charges:
Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Illegal possession of stolen firearms
Illegal possession of stolen things
Resisting an officer – Flight on foot
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Truzyrian Wells of Abbeville
Charges:
Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Illegal possession of stolen things
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Isaiah James Wimbly of Abbeville
Charges:
Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Illegal possession of stolen firearms
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
A Juvenile was detained and released