Saturday, May 28, 2022
High speed chase leads to the arrests of three Abbeville men

A high speed chase involving the Creola Police Department and other law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of three males this morning.

Travis Rice of Abbeville

Charges:

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Illegal possession of stolen things

Resisting an officer – Flight on foot

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

 

Truzyrian Wells of Abbeville

Charges:

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Illegal possession of stolen things

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

 

Isaiah James Wimbly of Abbeville

Charges:

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

 

A Juvenile was detained and released

