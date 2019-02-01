High Speed Chase Leads To An Arrest

A high-speed chase involving 3 reportedly stolen vehicles ended in the Tioga area this morning with the arrest of a man from Caldwell Parish. Lasalle Sheriff Scott Franklin says he’s John David Cameron of the Kelly community who at one point was going at least 120 miles per hour as he led law enforcement agents into Grant and later to Rapides Parishes. Franklin says the chase started near Tullos. Cameron is in the Lasalle Parish jail, but detectives do not yet know what started the crime spree. Nobody was hurt.