Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Jordan was patrolling on Hwy. 8, near the McNeely community when he clocked a vehicle driving 83 m.p.h.

When he activated his emergency lights, the vehicle refused to stop; reaching speeds of 132 m.p.h. The vehicle lost control, drove off of the road and into someone’s house.

Demetris Baines, 24 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for 2nd offense D.W.I. and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.