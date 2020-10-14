Wednesday, October 14, 2020
High school football schedule October 15-17th

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Below is the week 3 high school football schedule between Thursday, October 15 and Saturday, October 17.

Due to COVID-19, schedule is subject to change. 

*Denotes home team, all games at 7:00 pm.

 

 

Thursday, October 15th

Green Oaks @ ASH*

Lakeside @ Peabody*

 

 

Friday, October 16th 

Block @ Bolton*

Elysian Fields @ Leesville*

Brother Martin @ Tioga*

Northwood-Lena @ West Ouachita*

Winnfield @ Buckeye*

St. Mary’s @ Grant*

Jena @ LaSalle*

Marksville @ Crowley*

Red River @ Bunkie*

Holy Savior Menard @ Many*

Avoyelles @ Lakeview*

Rosepine @ Jonesboro-Hodge*

 

 

Saturday, October 17th 

Pickering @ Lake Arthur* (1:00pm)

 

 

