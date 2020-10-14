High school football schedule October 15-17th
Below is the week 3 high school football schedule between Thursday, October 15 and Saturday, October 17.
Due to COVID-19, schedule is subject to change.
*Denotes home team, all games at 7:00 pm.
Thursday, October 15th
Green Oaks @ ASH*
Lakeside @ Peabody*
Friday, October 16th
Block @ Bolton*
Elysian Fields @ Leesville*
Brother Martin @ Tioga*
Northwood-Lena @ West Ouachita*
Winnfield @ Buckeye*
St. Mary’s @ Grant*
Jena @ LaSalle*
Marksville @ Crowley*
Red River @ Bunkie*
Holy Savior Menard @ Many*
Avoyelles @ Lakeview*
Rosepine @ Jonesboro-Hodge*
Saturday, October 17th
Pickering @ Lake Arthur* (1:00pm)