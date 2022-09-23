Friday, September 23, 2022
Latest:
Sports News 

High School Football games tonight, several celebrating Homecoming

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

The Pineville High School Homecoming parade rolled down Main Street yesterday evening, with Mayor Rich Dupre leading the parade as the Grand Marshall. The Homecoming court, football players and of course the marching band celebrated with candy and music. The football team will play Barbe at home tonight. Tioga plays Marksville for their Homecoming game, Buckeye plays Vidalia, ASH plays East Ascension and Boltons Homecoming game is against Arcadia. Good luck to all the high school football players tonight.

