Hidden Grounds Coffee Shop supports local artists

Hidden Grounds loves serving the community coffee and they also love local central Louisiana artists says Manager Nathan Carlock.

“We love giving our local artists a chance to sit down with people and walk them through their art and tell where they got the ideas for their masterpieces and what inspired them.”

Hidden Grounds allows local artists to hang art on the wall for sale or even have pop up shops. “Of Life and Loss Creations” is just one example of Hidden Grounds’ partnership with local artists.

“that’s kind of like our tagline is beauty and morbidity.”

Melissa Stroud says she intends to offer a unique twist to life and death with her art by combining the two.

“I believe in taking things that have passed or things that are old and just creating new life from them.”

Combining Animal bones and Butterflies offers an artistic challenge that Jaheim Hughes appreciates.

“If you’re making an art piece with skulls and butterflies, you’re pretty good with it.”

Of Life and Loss Creations started three months ago but is already reaching people like Carlock with their art in a personal way.

“I got one of a lily because I got a new puppy and her name’s Lily. She’s the sweetest thing ever and this flower represents her well.”

For more information on partnering with Hidden Grounds on debuting local art call 318-528-8866.

To purchase art from “Of Life and Loss Creations” contact Melissa Stroud at oflifeandlossco@gmail.com or call 318-403-8486.