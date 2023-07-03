Hidden gem race track in Turkey Creek

Every other Saturday night people from ages 5 to 77 are racing at Turkey Creek Speedway. Seven-year-old Jude Flook is one young racer that enjoys putting the petal to the metal.

“Having, just having fun.”

“What’s the most fun part about it?”

“Winning”

TC Speedway is growing a community that Richard Loveless describes as a complete mix.

“I don’t want to just help the little children. We got ladies groups here, that race. We have the children; we have older people. It’s a complete mix.”

The mix of young and old creates a unique dynamic of sharing wisdom says Threy Windham.

“As older people, we want these kids to learn how to do things and do them right. It keeps them off the streets, out of trouble, and it’s a good environment to be in.”

Beyond racing, TC Speedway offers a weekend environment that is family friendly says Loveless.

“If you come down here, you’ll see the children from the minute you walk in, from little toddlers up to 12, 14 years old, passing the ball, playing. And any time you look around, they’re playing like they did in the old days.”

The framework of TC Speedway has a heavy emphasis on its positive atmosphere, but at the end of the day for people like 12-year-old Collin Stewart it’s the competition that really drives the night.

“What’s the most fun part? What’s the most enjoyable thing? The adrenaline. Like when you’re on the grid and it’s like 2000 win or something like crazy like that. It’s like. It’s just fun.”