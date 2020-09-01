Volunteers assist with community clean up efforts

Helping Hands disaster relief set up a command center at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Leesville, Louisiana.

The Volunteers worked to clear debris, perform flood damage mitigation, and tarp roofs this weekend.

If you need assistance with damage from Hurricanes Marco or Laura call 1-844-965-1386. They will connect you with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups, and faith communities who may be able to damages.

Services are free but there may be a delay due to an overwhelming need of assistance.

You can also reach them by visiting their website, www.crisiscleanup.com , for assistance.