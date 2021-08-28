Saturday, August 28, 2021
Helpful apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes

For traffic slowdowns or wrecks, road closures and other real-time traffic issues, use apps like Waze or Google Maps.

To find a hotel room, use a travel website or app, such as Hotels.com, Expedia, Travelocity, Kayak, etc. Be prepared to search multiple sites as finding a room may be a challenge if a large evacuation order is issued. Pet owners can search online to find pet-friendly hotels. Can’t afford a hotel room? Here are some other potential evacuation options. Once you secure a room, learn tips on how to survive a hurricane while in a hotel.

If you need information about weather, public alerts, shelters, forecasts and more, go to Google.org’s crisis maps.

