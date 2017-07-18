Restore La. Schedules More Outreach Events

to Help Flood-Impacted Homeowners

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Restore Louisiana program has scheduled additional outreach events in central and south Louisiana for homeowners impacted by the 2016 floods. Program representatives will be available to answer questions and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

Representatives are also available to help homeowners complete the state’s initial survey of flood damage and help homeowners who’ve been invited to apply to the state’s homeowner assistance program.

The outreach events are as follows:

July 19

3-7 p.m. at the St. Tammany Parish Library – Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.

July 20

3-7 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium, 100 M.J. Israel Drive

July 24

2-6 p.m. at the Rapides Parish Library – Martin Branch, 801 W. Shamrock Ave. in Pineville

July 25

2-6 p.m. at the William E. Broussard Multi-Purpose Building, 814 Lake Arthur Ave. in Jennings

July 26

2-6 p.m. at the Vermilion Parish Library – Abbeville Branch, 405 E. St. Victor St. in Abbeville

Aug. 1

3-7 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Library – Gonzales Branch, 708 S. Irma Blvd. in Gonzales

Aug. 2

3-7 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Road

Aug. 3

3-7 p.m. at the Livingston Parish Library – Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 8101 US 190 in Denham Springs

All flood‐impacted homeowners are strongly encouraged to complete the survey, even if they do not believe they will qualify for assistance or have completed repairs. Additional homeowners may qualify as more funding becomes available.

Homeowners who prefer to complete the survey at home can complete the survey online at restore.la.gov or by telephone from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at (866) 735‐2001.

In addition, housing assistance centers in Lafayette, Hammond, Monroe and Baton Rouge are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Program representatives are available to help homeowners complete surveys and applications, connect with a case manager and provide an overview of options for repairs, reconstruction or reimbursement.

The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is an initiative to provide assistance to Louisiana homeowners affected by the floods of 2016. With funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided via community development block grants, the program is designed to assist qualifying homeowners with recovery efforts. It is managed by the Office of Community Development. More information is available at http://restore.la.gov.