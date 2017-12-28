Man Arrested for September Armed Robbery

Press Release – On September 22, APD Detectives began an investigation into a report of an Armed Robbery and Kidnapping. Initially, officers were dispatched to the former I-49 truck stop on South MacArthur Drive to look for a stolen camper. The victim reported that he had been held up at gunpoint and forced to drive the suspect around before abandoning his camper at the old truck stop. Officers found the camper on the lot as the victim described. After leaving the camper there, the suspect stole the victim’s truck and fled the area.

Within a short time, detectives were able to identify the suspect, and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Detectives attempted to locate the suspect, who quickly fled the state. Several weeks later, the suspect was located and arrested on APD’s warrant in San Luis Obispo, California. APD officers traveled there to take custody of the suspect, Kevin Warden, 33, and return him to Alexandria. On December 21, he was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail, where he was charged with Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery with a Firearm, and Aggravated Kidnapping.

Warden was also booked on an outstanding Pineville Police Department warrant for Aggravated Burglary, Carjacking, and Unauthorized Use of an Access Card Under $750.