Hebron Files Appeal

Former Ball Mayor Roy Hebron has filed his appeal to the state supreme court, saying he should not have been ruled ineligible to serve. His attorney—in a 30-page brief—insists 2 lower courts erred when they ruled a new constitutional amendment prevents Hebron from serving in the post for which he was elected last year. The issue is his federal conviction term in prison for FEMA fraud. At the same time he was elected, Louisiana voters approved the proposal which states a convicted felon must wait 5 years to serve again. For now, the town has an interim, appointed Mayor.

