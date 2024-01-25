Heavy Rainfall Floods Parts of Central Louisiana

Thursday, January 25, 2024
MANSURA, La – Glenn Mckinley has lived in Mansura for 60 plus years and he says sometimes the weather makes getting around difficult.  Wednesday’s rain proved his point.  

“When we have a big downpour of rain, we do have flooding in this area” 

Because the water gets so high onto the roads, residents like Ingrid Wilson say they have to adjust how they drive for safety.  

“I’m on my way back in, so I’m just coasting in the middle, you know, just trying to stay safe.”  

All of the rain not only makes getting around difficult but also makes it difficult to stay at home.  

“When you see my parents’ home, it’s a little farther down and it’s right next door to a bayou. And when it has a downpour of rain, it would flood the house”   

And when you live in the town for as long as Mckinley has, he says it pays to always have a plan for dealing with heavy rain.  

“You have to be very cautious. And if you know the road, you know exactly an estimate of where the concrete, well, the canal is. So, you just drive to.”  

Because it could be a day or so, before things dry out again.

