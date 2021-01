Scattered showers will continue to develop throughout the day across much of Louisiana. A stationary front will sag into the area later this evening, ramping up rainfall totals. 1-3″ of rain will be possible through early Friday morning. There is the potential for locally heavy rain. Isolated areas of flash flooding will be possible in low-lying areas.

The rain will gradually taper off by Friday afternoon. Grab your rain gear and use caution on wet roadways!