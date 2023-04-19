Heather Gagnard Crowned 2023 Miss LSUA

April 18, 2023

ALEXANDRIA – LSUA held its annual Ms. LSUA pageant, crowning Heather Marie Gagnard as Ms. LSUA. Seven fabulous contestants were recognized for their contributions to student life at LSUA. The event honors their intelligence, talent, and their special place among the student body. Ms. LSUA will represent the university at events throughout the 2023-2024 academic year.



Ariana Dolores Cruz Harris from Port Charlotte, FL, was named the first runner-up, and Gracelyn Kaley Adams from Pineville, LA, was named the second runner-up.

In addition to being named the first runner-up, Ariana Cruz Harris was chosen for the People’s Choice award and selected as Ms. Photogenic. The title of Ms. Congeniality, chosen by her fellow contestants, was awarded to Lillian Kay Peterson from Alexandria, La.

Gracelyn Kaley Adams from Pineville, La was awarded the Top Ad Sales winner, while Kylie Marie Johnson from Glenmora, La was the recipient of the Director’s Award. The Scholastic Achievement Award went to Audrian Renee Cruz from Deridder, La.

The panel of judges for the 2023 Ms. LSUA pageant included Ms. LSUA 2019 Saije Cousin, Natalie O’Quin, and Matt Henry.

As part of the recognition, the 2023 Ms. LSUA, Heather Marie Gagnard, was awarded a $1500 Chancellor’s Scholarship. The first runner-up, Ariana Dolores Cruz Harris, was awarded a $1000 Chancellor’s scholarship, and the second runner-up, Gracelyn Kaley Adams, was awarded a $500 Chancellor’s scholarship.