Hearty breakfast on Buhlow Lake
Ride over to Buhlow Lake Airport, to the clubhouse of the Experiential Aircraft Assoc. for a hearty breakfast to begin your day, as all you want to eat & drink, for a donation of $10, amid the ambience of the Lake setting, to pass-a-good-time inside and on the deck.
Chatter with pilots, as we promote interest in general aviation and the history of the lake area and military connections.
DATE: Saturday, January 6, 2024
TIME: 7:30 am- 9:30 am
COST: 10.00
VENUE: Buhlow Lake Airport, Pineville
ADDRESS: Buhlow Lake, off US#165 Pineville, LA 71405 US