Hearty breakfast on Buhlow Lake

Ride over to Buhlow Lake Airport, to the clubhouse of the Experiential Aircraft Assoc. for a hearty breakfast to begin your day, as all you want to eat & drink, for a donation of $10, amid the ambience of the Lake setting, to pass-a-good-time inside and on the deck.

Chatter with pilots, as we promote interest in general aviation and the history of the lake area and military connections.

DATE: Saturday, January 6, 2024

TIME: 7:30 am- 9:30 am

COST: 10.00

VENUE: Buhlow Lake Airport, Pineville