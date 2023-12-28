Thursday, December 28, 2023
Community News 

Hearty breakfast on Buhlow Lake

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Ride over to Buhlow Lake Airport,  to the clubhouse of the Experiential Aircraft Assoc. for a hearty breakfast to begin your day,  as all you want to eat & drink,  for a donation of $10,  amid the ambience of the Lake setting,  to pass-a-good-time inside and on the deck.

Chatter with pilots,  as we promote interest in general aviation and the history of the lake area and military connections.

DATE: Saturday, January 6, 2024
TIME: 7:30 am- 9:30 am
COST: 10.00
VENUE: Buhlow Lake Airport, Pineville
ADDRESS: Buhlow Lake, off US#165 Pineville, LA 71405 US

