‘Hearts of Hope’ exhibit to open Friday night at River Oaks Square Art Center

Part of the River Oaks upcoming exhibition lineup will be work from the Hope House Outreach Project under the guidance of artist Carla Guillory in the Stokes-Harris Gallery. This project is part of River Oaks Art for All initiative, where local and resident artists teach creative sessions over the span of a nearly a year long time frame. For these projects, River Oaks partners with need-based organizations collaborating on classes and culmination exhibitions which document the impressive work of these student artists.

“Our goal is to help every child who walks through our door reach their full potential,” says Jeff Mathews, Volunteer Coordinator at Hope House. “The ultimate goal is to empower residents by helping them acquire the tools to take care of themselves and their families. Part of that is our arts program. For years, local artist and Hope House volunteer Carla Guillory has helped our kids unlock their creativity and boost their self-esteem through visual arts. For most of them, it’s their first exposure to the arts, which can boost comprehension, communication skills, and critical thinking in young people, among other benefits.”