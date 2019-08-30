Hearings set for 5 from Glenmora accused of exposing children to meth

Hearings have been set for the 5 individuals from Glenmora who are accused in a case involving children who tested positive for meth.

Rodney Malone Jr., Lacey Chandler, Gene Moras Jr., Troy Carroll and Heath Webb all have hearings set throughout the months of September, October and November.

The five were arrested by the Glenmora Police Department after they received a complaint from the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services in August of 2018 alleging that two young girls tested positive for meth.

The girls’ mother, Lacey Chandler, was pregnant at the time and allegedly used meth during her pregnancy.

The girls were removed from the home and the newborn did test positive for meth, which led to several medical problems for the first few weeks of her infancy.

Rodney Malone Jr. has pleaded not guilty to 2 misdemeanor counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors along with 3 felony counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. His pre-trial conference has been continued until November 13th.

Lacey Chandler has pleaded not guilty to 2 misdemeanor counts of child desertion, 3 misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, 3 misdemeanor counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors, 1 felony count of failure to report a felony, 1 felony count of trafficking children for sexual purposes and 3 felony counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. Her pre-trial conference is set for September 5th.

The girls’ father, Gene Moras Jr., has pleaded not guilty to 1 felony count of failure to report a felony, 1 felony count of trafficking children for sexual purposes, 3 misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, 3 misdemeanor counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors and 3 felony counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. A motion for preliminary examination is set for October 14th.

Troy Carroll has pleaded not guilty to 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia and 2 counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors, which are all misdemeanors. Carroll is accused of repeatedly raping one of the children. He was indicted in May on 10 counts of first-degree rape, 1 count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance II with the intent to distribute and 1 count of possession of a legend drug. His pre-trial conference is set for November 14th.

Heath Webb’s pre-trial conference is set for October 17th on 3 counts of felony second-degree cruelty to juveniles and 2 misdemeanor counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors.