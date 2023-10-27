Healthy Lifestyle Program’s Movement Clinic

Healthy Lifestyle Program holding ‘Movement Clinic’ Saturday, November 11



Free event to be held at Compton Park; all ages welcome

Central Louisiana residents are invited to a “Move to Improve Your Groove” workshop led by the Healthy Lifestyle Program. The event will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, November 11, at Compton Park in Alexandria.

Funded by The Rapides Foundation and administered by CMAP, the Healthy Lifestyle Program provides nutrition and physical activity counseling to Central Louisiana residents. Staff will lead and supervise the Movement Workshop, which is free for Central Louisiana residents of all ages and fitness levels. Families are welcome.

Workshop participants will learn how to create a total body movement plan; how to move their body from head to toe; how daily movement can make their health skyrocket; and how to have more mobility that is easily sustainable and adaptable.

The clinic begins at 9 a.m. at Compton Park, located on Wakefield Boulevard next to J.B. Nachman Elementary School.

To reserve a spot, call (318) 767-3019.

The Healthy Lifestyle Program provides one-on-one counseling to residents who are referred by their physicians, and it offers support groups for residents who are at-risk of developing diabetes. Visit cmaprx.org for more information about the Healthy Lifestyle Program.