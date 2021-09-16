Healing Hearts sponsors ‘Virtual’ Walk to Remember

ALEXANDRIA, La., September 13, 2021 – Once again, due to COVID precautions, the Healing Hearts Support Group won’t be meeting at the Alexandria Zoological Park for its annual “Walk to Remember.”

However, the group, which helps families deal with the grief that comes with ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, stillbirth, neonatal death and SIDS/SUIDS, will sponsor a “Virtual Walk to Remember,” and all are invited!

Here’s how it works:

· Tell your friends and family members about the Virtual Walk.

· Choose a route to walk. This can be a quick trip around a track, a multi-mile excursion or a leisurely stroll around your neighborhood.

· Take a photo or quick video of your “Walk to Remember” and display a sign commemorating the family you represent.

· Post your photo/video to the Healing Hearts FB page or your own personal FB or Instagram page with the hashtag #HHWalktoRememberCenla2021.

· If you’d like to post a name or quick tribute along with your photo, you are welcome to do that as well.

“It is our hope that even though we won’t be meeting in person, we can support each other during the first weekend in October,” said Denise Cross, RN and Healing Hearts Support Group coordinator. “This virtual walk gives our friends and family members all over the country the chance to celebrate our precious babies and support you.”

“Those first anniversaries are the toughest. The first doctor’s visit. The first Christmas. The first birth date. These parents have very few tangible memories. Some do not have anything. This Walk is so important for them as well as their families to honor this child’s life.”

For more information about Healing Hearts Support Group or the Walk to Remember, call 769-7569.