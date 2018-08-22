Head-on Crash in Allen Parish Kills Jennings Man

ALLEN PARISH — A Jennings man is dead and a passenger seriously injured after the SUV they were in crossed the center line and collided with a truck head-on.

On Tuesday, August 21, 2018, shortly after noon, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 26 just east of Oberlin. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Toyota 4Runner was traveling east in a curve when the driver, 33-year-old John M. Whitaker of Jennings, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a large commercial vehicle head-on.

Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen Parish Coroner’s Office. The front seat passenger in the SUV was seriously injured and was transported by air ambulance to a hospital in Alexandria.

The driver of the truck was not injured. All vehicle occupants were wearing a seat belt.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2018, Troop D has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths.