HBACL and local FFA chapters “Aiming for Education” with vocational skills training

The Social Science Research Council reports over 9,000 Central Louisiana students are cut off from “crucial pathways to a fulfilling life”.

That’s why the Home Builders Association of Central Louisiana helped raise money to teach students vocational skills with the help of the Future Farmers of America.

“There’s so many things that the kids can do and they’re not even aware of it,” said James Crain of HBACL. “So, we want to bring attention to them, to be aware of what they’re able to do with this type of career and make a really good living doing it.”

Students like Tioga High Schools Alijah Johnson say the support helps encourage them.

“I think I could speak for all of us when I say, it makes us feel great to know that there’s that many people that support us and that are here to push us forward, to do the things that we’re going to do in life that just help us succeed,” said Johnson.

It certainly seems to be working. Johnson and his carpentry team at Tioga high school placed first in the FFA carpentry state competitions last year, and the funding that comes from “Aim for Education” is a large part of what makes participating possible.

“The stuff that you learn from your first year all the way through your fourth year of high school, it’s just very rewarding to see the steps that you make towards being a better builder and a better person throughout your life.”

Johnson and others competed last year in state competitions and this year, qualified again. The recognition really motivates Hayden Vickers.

“It kind of makes me feel a little bit more confident and knowing that what I do is going to be good and try to make it the best I can.”

Competing in competitions and winning is the fun part, but Tommy Pinion says the competitions teach real world skills and improve future job opportunities.

“I had a remodeler down in Covington yesterday, passing out cards, trying to give them [the competitors] sign on bonuses.”

Johnson says he feels more secure about his future now.

“I do believe that I can be what you call a Swiss Army knife in some situations.”

To further support local students in trade and other vocational career paths email the Home Builders of Central Louisiana at info@hbaofcenla.org or call 318-443-1902.

Some schools with FFA programs even offer opportunities to build blueprints with materials you provide as a learning experience. Reach out to your local high school with a FFA program to see if if the opportunity is provided.

