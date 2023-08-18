Haywood Joiner to Lead LSUA’s Downtown Health Education Campus Project in New Role

ALEXANDRIA – Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) proudly acknowledges the unwavering dedication and service of Haywood Joiner, Ph.D., as he transitions from his role as Dean of the College of Health and Human Services to Chair of the Department of Allied Health and visionary for a major health education development in downtown Alexandria.

With a tenure spanning nearly two decades at LSUA, Joiner’s latest mission is to collaborate with community and governmental partners, focusing on the funding, design, and construction of a new LSUA Downtown Health Education Center in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Joiner will help drive LSUA’s vision for the Downtown Health Education Center, a testament to the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in Central Louisiana. This state-of-the-art facility, strategically located near regional hospitals, aims to double LSUA’s annual nursing and allied health graduates to over 300. The center will be equipped with the latest technology, fostering interdisciplinary learning and addressing the region’s healthcare needs.

“There is no one that has earned more respect across the health education profession and across the entire Central Louisiana community than Dr. Haywood Joiner,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil. “Leveraging his profound respect and extensive healthcare administrative experience, we have entrusted Dr. Joiner to spearhead the establishment of our LSUA Health Education Campus in downtown Alexandria. Taking on this pivotal responsibility for LSUA, Dr. Joiner will transition from his role as Dean of the College of Health and Human Services to assume his former position as Chair of the Department of Allied Health, a crucial program within the College, while concurrently leading the Health Education Campus initiative. We are eternally grateful to Haywood for his many years of outstanding leadership, and I personally look forward to working directly with him to make the LSUA Health Education Campus a reality.”

Joiner is collaborating closely with Jeff Langston, the newly appointed Dean of the College of Health and Human Services, to guarantee a seamless transition. Langston is a seasoned healthcare administrator with nearly twenty years of industry experience. Their combined efforts are centered on addressing the educational requirements of LSUA students in healthcare disciplines and meeting the staffing demands of regional hospitals, clinics, and doctors’ offices. Joiner’s extensive educational and community involvement, paired with Langston’s seasoned experience in hospital administration, forms a formidable alliance as LSUA endeavors to address the healthcare worker deficit in Central Louisiana.

On behalf of the students, faculty, and staff of LSUA, we extend our deepest gratitude to Haywood Joiner for his unwavering commitment and nearly 20 years of service. His tireless efforts in championing the new health campus will stand as a lasting legacy of his dedication to healthcare and education in Central Louisiana.

For more information about the LSUA Downtown Health Education Center, please visit www.lsua.edu/healthcampus.

Written by Adam Lord