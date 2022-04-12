Harry Silver dies at the age of 100

Mr. Harry Silver passed away on Friday, April 8th.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at Alexandria City Hall with Rabbi Carol Davidson and Rabbi Raina Siroty officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jewish Cemetery on Main Street in Pineville under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at Alexandria City Hall.

Pallbearers will be Michael Silver, Robert Weeks, Matthew Laborde, Zeb Winstead, Patrick Sowell, and Azar Kayal. Honorary pallbearers include Michael Bindursky, Charlie DeWitt, Trey Gist, Martin Heyman, Dr. P. K. Kaimal, Judge F. A. Little, Greg O’Quin, William B. Owens, and Ralph Sisco.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Harry B. Silver Fund at the Central LA Community Foundation, P.O. Box 7432, Alexandria, LA 71306; or to a charity of your choice.

Harry Silver is survived by his wife of 73 years, Marilyn Levy Silver; children: Kathy Silver Hussey (David), William Roy Silver, Ted Michael Silver (Ann Brame) all from Alexandria, and Amy Helene Silver of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren: Emily Silver Weeks (Robert), Michael Louis Silver, & Kate Silver Laborde (Matthew); five great-grandchildren: Weiss Kirkland Weeks, Wells Kristopher Weeks, Wick Kelley Weeks, Mary Miller Weeks, and Levy Robert Laborde; brother Roy Silver (Sandy) & sister Joan Silver. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Rose Silver, and brother and sister-in-law, Mort & Marsha Silver.