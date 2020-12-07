Harrison Scores 19 in Exhibition at Louisiana-Monroe

MONROE, La. – The Louisiana College women’s basketball team kicked off play in the 2020-21 season, getting off to a quick start in its exhibition contest against Division I team Louisiana-Monroe, but ultimately couldn’t hang with the Warhawks in the Lady ‘Cats 96-48 loss Sunday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The Lady ‘Cats struck first in the contest as Lauren Walker hit a jump shot while being fouled and converted the ensuing free throw to give LC a 3-0 lead. Louisiana College got its biggest lead of the contest a few possessions later as an Alex Harrison jumper pushed the Lady ‘Cat lead to 7-1 just more than 2:30 into the contest.

But that would be it for a while for the Lady ‘Cats as ULM went on a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. LC tried to keep contact as an Olivia Scott jumper made it a one-point deficit at 14-13 with just more than 3:00 left in the first quarter. However, the Warhawks finished the period on a 9-3 push as the first quarter ended 23-16 ULM.

Things really started to get away in the second quarter where the Warhawks outscored the Lady ‘Cats by 17, and then added 19 more points to their lead in the third.

Louisiana College led by Alex Harrison as the sophomore forward scored 19 points on eight made shots, including a pair of three pointers. Olivia Scott added 13 points in the contest. Both Lauren Walker and Alexis Lege were credited with a blocked shot while both also tied for the team lead in rebounds with four apiece.

The Lady ‘Cats (0-0) officially start their season on Saturday, December 19th with a non-conference affair against McMurry to open the home portion of LC’s schedule. Tip-off against the McMurry Warhawks (0-0) is set for noon in H.O. West Fieldhouse.