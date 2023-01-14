Harper Morgan Rodeo Comes to Rapides Coliseum

The Harper Morgan Rodeo is in town this week at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey caught up with some of the performers.

“This is one of the best premiere rodeos going across the nation. Harper Morgan they bring in some of the best stock. They’ve had horses and bulls featured at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo plus they have some of the best contestants who will be here world champions in every event.”

Rider Kiesner is a performer with the Harper Morgan Rodeo. He will be performing some of the halftime entertainment at the rodeo. Proceeds from the event will benefit St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

“Every dollar that you spend here part of it goes out there to help them and that’s a really cool part of it to be able to help out and you’re going to come see a great show but you’re also helping out a great cause and it’s really cool to be a part of that too.”

Bethany Iles is a trick rider with the rodeo.

“I’ve got a horse that runs really fast around the arena and hang upside down off of them I go up underneath of them I do handstands and cartwheels on them I stand up on them all sorts of crazy tricks. Anything you see a gymnast do I’m going to do except I’m going to do it on a moving horse.”

Iles says she loves performing on horseback.

“This is my passion this is what I love. I’ve been blessed to do this since I was 10 years old and this is something I’ve got to make a living out of and if I wasn’t doing it here this weekend I’d be doing it at home so I’m really blessed to get to come out here and do it for such a great audience.”

The Harper Morgan Rodeo is at the Rapides Parish Coliseum Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 pm and tickets start at $15.