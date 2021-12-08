Harmony Hills Homicide Investigation

Alexandria, La. (Dec. 7, 2021) – Alexandria police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening near the Harmony Hills Housing District on Monroe Street.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., APD officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the Harmony Hills Housing District, formally known as the Sunset Drive Housing District, located in the 2900 block of Monroe Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a dark-colored Dodge Durango leaving the scene. Officers tried to stop the vehicle and pursued it onto Webster Street where the male driver stopped the vehicle in the roadway and fled on foot. Two more male passengers exited the vehicle and fled also.

When officers checked the vehicle they found a male victim, identified as Seantonius Carpenter, 23, of Alexandria, lying in the front seat with a gunshot wound to his neck and jaw area. Carpenter was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he passed away a short time later. At this time, there are no suspects for this crime.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.