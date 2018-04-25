Harley’s for Hope

Join #TabooHarley & The Litas of Lafayette on May 12th for a Saturday focused on our female riders and the ladies that dream of their journey’s start! Registration for the women’s ride will open at 10:30am, costing $10 per bike, with all proceeds benefiting the Hope House of Central Louisiana. Riders will roll out at 11am on a southern loop before heading to Hope House, where our female motorcyclists will have a chance to talk about their love for the open road, how their journey began, and how their life has changed since they started on two wheels. And starting at 1pm once the crew is back at Taboo, we’ll have free food, drinks, and the Ladies Introduction to Motorcycling Event, meant for the woman who wants to learn more about Harleys and how to ride them! No pressure. No judgments. No experience necessary. Our team will talk about everything from bikes (and how to pick them up), gear you need for the road, and where to begin your journey. Spots are limited, so RSVP for your chance to win a FREE Riding Academy class. Must be present to win.