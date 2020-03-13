Harlem Globetrotters cancels Alexandria visit due to Coronavirus

(ATLANTA, March 12, 2020) ¬– The Harlem Globetrotters today announced that they will be suspending planned games on their domestic U.S. tour from Friday, March 13 through March 19, to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Decisions regarding the remaining U.S. domestic dates on the 2020 “Pushing the Limits” World Tour will be made next week. The North American portion of the Domestic tour is currently scheduled to run through April 19.

The Globetrotters encourage all ticket holders to hold on to tickets, as the team will make every effort to reschedule as soon as possible. All tickets for postponed games will be honored.