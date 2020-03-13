Friday, March 13, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Harlem Globetrotters cancels Alexandria visit due to Coronavirus

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

(ATLANTA, March 12, 2020) ¬– The Harlem Globetrotters today announced that they will be suspending planned games on their domestic U.S. tour from Friday, March 13 through March 19, to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Decisions regarding the remaining U.S. domestic dates on the 2020 “Pushing the Limits” World Tour will be made next week. The North American portion of the Domestic tour is currently scheduled to run through April 19.

The Globetrotters encourage all ticket holders to hold on to tickets, as the team will make every effort to reschedule as soon as possible. All tickets for postponed games will be honored.

 

 

You May Also Like

Rosepine man arrested for juvenile sex crimes

Jojuana Phillips

3 Area Lawmakers Re-Elected Unopposed

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Meeting Underway on Future Management of Coliseum

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: KLAX has been removed from DISH. Click here for updated info.