Harlem Globetrotters are Coming to the Coliseum

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS SET NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS!

Thunder Law Takes His Shooting to New Heights – Figuratively and Literally

Press Release – (ATLANTA, Nov. 2017) ­– Always looking up for the next big thing, the Harlem Globetrotters took their shot-making skills to new heights today.

Thunder Law established a new Guinness World Record title for the highest upwards basketball shot, connecting from 50 feet, 1 inch to set the new mark. The Globetrotters attempted the shot as part of the 13th annual Guinness World Records Day, taking part for the fourth straight year. The new feat was Law’s fourth personal current record and the team’s 17th current Guinness World Records title overall.

>>CLICK HERE to see Harlem Globetrotter Thunder Law’s amazing record-breaking shot.<<

“Setting a Guinness World Records title never gets old,” said Law. “The distances may get longer, or higher, or more spectacular – but it certainly never gets old. That’s why the Globetrotters love taking part in Guinness World Records Day, because this is a natural fit for our team. We’re the original trick-shot artists, and it’s great to have another chapter in the record book.”

The Globetrotters attempted the record in front of the grand staircase at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. To make the shot possible, a basketball hoop was hung from a crane high in the air, as Law stood beneath it ready to throw the ball in.

Guinness World Records Day was launched in 2004, with this year’s event seeing upwards of 600,000 people around the world attempting to secure their place in the Guinness World Records Book.

The Globetrotters will tip off their 2018 “Amazing Feats of Basketball” World Tour on Dec. 7 and will play in over 250 North American markets, as well as 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 91 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann’s Donuts ®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.