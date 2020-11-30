Hard Freeze Tonight

Arctic air will continue to filter into Central Louisiana this afternoon making for the coldest day since January. Daytime highs will only reach the upper-40s. Gusty winds will keep real feel values in the upper-30s to lower-40s throughout the day. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s tonight. Our first widespread freeze of the season will put an emphatic end to the growing season.

The rest of the week will feature below-average temperatures with highs ranging from the mid to upper-50s and overnight lows near the freezing point each night. A few showers will return by the middle of the week.

Stay warm and have a great start to your week!