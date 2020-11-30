Monday, November 30, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Hard Freeze Tonight

Clay Smith 0 Comments

Arctic air will continue to filter into Central Louisiana this afternoon making for the coldest day since January. Daytime highs will only reach the upper-40s. Gusty winds will keep real feel values in the upper-30s to lower-40s throughout the day. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s tonight. Our first widespread freeze of the season will put an emphatic end to the growing season.

The rest of the week will feature below-average temperatures with highs ranging from the mid to upper-50s and overnight lows near the freezing point each night. A few showers will return by the middle of the week.

Stay warm and have a great start to your week!

You May Also Like

2nd Annual Foodapalooza Offers Workshops & Education Opportunities

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Flood Recovery Efforts Underway in Grant Parish

KLAX TV, ABC 31

An Alexandria woman and two Pollock men arrested for drugs in Grant Parish

Char Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!