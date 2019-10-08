Halloween Safety Tips for Kids & Parents

Carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags, and wear light colors to help kids see and be seen by drivers.

Join kids under age 12 for trick-or-treating.

Slow down and be alert! Kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street. Turn on headlights early in the day to spot kids from further away.

Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Choose face paint over masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.