Halloween and Fall Events in Cenla

These Halloween and Fall Events are sure to start off Fall with Families, Friends, Fun in Cenla!

Thursday October 26, 2017

LSUA Trick-R-Treat Street on campus

Family Friendly Trick or Treating

$3.00 per person 5:00 PM. – 8:00 PM

www.lsua.edu/Events

Zoo Boo at the Alexandria Zoo from October 26th – 28th

Trick or Treat Trail, Photo ops, Halloween Activities for all $7.00 per person (cash only) 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

www.thealexandriazoo.com

City of Pineville Fall Family Festival in Kees Park Arts and Crafts, Prizes, Jumpers, Fun, Food, Games

$1.00 per person 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM (318) 449-5660

3rd Annual Fall Festival at St. James Episcopal Day School

Costume contest, jumpers, food, games, and tons of fun

All proceeds benefit the Day School.

5:00 PM – 7:00PM

www.saintjamesonline.org

Halloween Open Mic Night at LSUA

Public is invited to come with your spookiest story and chilling poetry in the Gwartney Theatre inside Mulder Hall

Free Event

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Call 318-473-6473 to register

Friday October 27, 2017

Tales Along the Bayou at the Kent House Plantation

Gather up the kids for ghostly tales and ghoulish fun for kids of all ages!

Free and Open to the Public

6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

www.kenthouse.org

Rock N’ Bowl Costume Party at the Four Seasons Bowling Center

$20.00 all you can bowl and shoe rental 9:00 PM – 12:00 AM

www.fourseasonsbowlingcenter.com

Saturday October 28, 2017

2nd Annual Cabrini Halloween Hustle 5k, 1 mile Fun Run

Benefit the Children’s Miracle Network

5k – $25.00

1 Mile – $15.00

Race Starts at 4:00 PM

www.runsignup.com

Zombie Ride

All donations will benefit the Southwest & Central Louisiana American Cancer Society

Hosted by Taboo Harley-Davidson

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

www.tabooharley.com/events

Fall Fun Fest at First United Methodist Church of Alexandria

Fundraiser for our preschool and childcare that involves games, dinner and a silent auction, children in costume to collect candy

10:00AM – 3:00PM

Tuesday October 31, 2017

Spooktacular Mall-o-ween

Alexandria Mall

Trick or Treating for Children 10 and Under

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

www.alexandriamall.com

4th Annual Ball Boo Walk

Ball Walking Track

Safe and Fun way to Trick or Treat

6:00 PM -8:30 PM

318-664-4690 or 318-664-4691

Witch Way to Main Street in Downtown Natchitoches

Enjoy Trick or Treating, Games, and Fun

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

www.natchitocheschamber.com/events