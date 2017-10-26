Halloween and Fall Events in Cenla
These Halloween and Fall Events are sure to start off Fall with Families, Friends, Fun in Cenla!
Thursday October 26, 2017
LSUA Trick-R-Treat Street on campus
Family Friendly Trick or Treating
$3.00 per person 5:00 PM. – 8:00 PM
Zoo Boo at the Alexandria Zoo from October 26th – 28th
Trick or Treat Trail, Photo ops, Halloween Activities for all $7.00 per person (cash only) 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM
City of Pineville Fall Family Festival in Kees Park Arts and Crafts, Prizes, Jumpers, Fun, Food, Games
$1.00 per person 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM (318) 449-5660
3rd Annual Fall Festival at St. James Episcopal Day School
Costume contest, jumpers, food, games, and tons of fun
All proceeds benefit the Day School.
5:00 PM – 7:00PM
Halloween Open Mic Night at LSUA
Public is invited to come with your spookiest story and chilling poetry in the Gwartney Theatre inside Mulder Hall
Free Event
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Call 318-473-6473 to register
Friday October 27, 2017
Tales Along the Bayou at the Kent House Plantation
Gather up the kids for ghostly tales and ghoulish fun for kids of all ages!
Free and Open to the Public
6:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Rock N’ Bowl Costume Party at the Four Seasons Bowling Center
$20.00 all you can bowl and shoe rental 9:00 PM – 12:00 AM
www.fourseasonsbowlingcenter.com
Saturday October 28, 2017
2nd Annual Cabrini Halloween Hustle 5k, 1 mile Fun Run
Benefit the Children’s Miracle Network
5k – $25.00
1 Mile – $15.00
Race Starts at 4:00 PM
Zombie Ride
All donations will benefit the Southwest & Central Louisiana American Cancer Society
Hosted by Taboo Harley-Davidson
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Fall Fun Fest at First United Methodist Church of Alexandria
Fundraiser for our preschool and childcare that involves games, dinner and a silent auction, children in costume to collect candy
10:00AM – 3:00PM
Tuesday October 31, 2017
Spooktacular Mall-o-ween
Alexandria Mall
Trick or Treating for Children 10 and Under
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
4th Annual Ball Boo Walk
Ball Walking Track
Safe and Fun way to Trick or Treat
6:00 PM -8:30 PM
318-664-4690 or 318-664-4691
Witch Way to Main Street in Downtown Natchitoches
Enjoy Trick or Treating, Games, and Fun
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
www.natchitocheschamber.com/events