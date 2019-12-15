Alexandria, La. – For the second time this season, and second time in program history, Brittany Hall crossed the triple-double mark, this time turning into a ball-hawking thief to pick up a LSUA single game record 13 steals to go with 18 points and 11 assists as the (RV) LSUA women’s basketball team dominated its first ever meeting with Texas A&M-Texarkana, knocking off the Eagles 112-74 Thursday evening at The Fort.

W-L TEAM 1 2 3 4 F 2-9, 0-2 RRAC Texas A&M-Texarkana 16 15 22 21 74 5-3, 3-0 RRAC (RV) LSU Alexandria (La.) 28 28 20 36 112

How It Happened:

The Generals started to pull away about midway through the first quarter as Courtney Dawsey stole the ball and went to the rim herself for a lay-up to kick off a 19-2 Generals run to turn a 12-9 deficit into a 28-14 lead before the Eagles scored the final basket of the first quarter to make it 28-16 after one period. The lead slowly built throughout the second quarter, hitting its peak just before the buzzer as Jamaya Galloway completed an old-fashioned three-point play for a 56-31 lead at halftime. Things didn’t start LSUA’s way in the 3rd quarter as that 25 point lead fell to just 14 points in less than five minutes, but the Generals got things going in the last five minutes of the period to get the lead back up to 23 points as Kelsey Thaxton drained a three for a 76-53 lead heading to the final frame. The fourth quarter was completely controlled by LSUA’s swarming defense as the lead took off in the final period, peaking at 41 points in the waning moments of the game as Galloway split a pair of free throws to make it 110-41, and then the two teams traded buckets with Kendriana Washington putting back a teammate’s miss to make it 112-71 before a TAMUT three closed out the game’s scoring.

Coach’s Take:

“Our press was really effective tonight,” said LSUA head coach Bob Austin. “The girls were flying around on the defensive end, collecting turnovers and turning them into easy lay-ups. Brittany was all over the place tonight. 13 steals is an incredible number for a player in a game, all while doing what she usually does, getting the ball to open teammates for open looks and scoring when she needs to. We played good team ball today, and we need to keep up this kind of intensity as we navigate through the RRAC schedule.”

Other Key Statistics:

All 7 LSUA players who got in the game scored at least ten points in the contest.

So. G Kelsey Thaxton & Sr. G Kendriana Washington each led the game with 21 points apiece. Washington added eight rebounds and six steals in the contest while Thaxton hit three three-pointers in the game.

Sr. G Brittany Hall hit seven shots, including two three-pointers, for her 18 points to go along with the 11 assists and 13 steals. Hall had the only other triple-double in LSUA basketball history earlier this season in The Fort against Dillard.

So. F Ciera Daniels collected her team-leading sixth double-double of the season as she matched Hall’s points output with 18 and grabbed ten rebounds.

LSUA hit 50% of its shots going 43/86. The team also hit 11 three-pointers in 32 attempts (34.4%), and was 15 of 20 (75.0%) at the free throw line.

The Generals defense forced the Eagles into 43 turnovers on the evening, 36 of which were steals by LSUA. That resulted in 62 points off of turnovers by the Generals in the game, and helped lead LSUA to 58 points in the paint.

Texas A&M-Texarkana hit 53.3% of its shots (32/60), was 7/15 from deep (46.7%), and just three of six at the free throw line.

Next Game:

The (RV) Generals (5-3, 3-0 RRAC) return home to close out the 2019 section of the conference schedule this Saturday at home as Wiley College comes to town. Tip-off against the Wildcats (3-6, 1-1 RRAC) is set for 2:00 P.M. at The Fort.